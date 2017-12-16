Chargers turnover their playoff chances in loss to Chiefs 30-13

This was the big game the Chargers needed; the night to control their destiny.

But instead of seizing the moment Saturday night in Kansas City, the Chargers got caught in a spiral of missed chances, failing bodies and plenty of disappointment.

Needing a win to grab control of the AFC West and to keep from becoming a mathematical miracle in the wild-card race, the Chargers played one of their worst games of the season, losing 30-13 to the Chiefs.

Kansas City has now beaten their AFC West rivals eight straight times.

The Chargers either need Kansas City to lose their final two games or they need plenty of help from the other playoff contenders in the conference to keep their season alive beyond the next two weeks.

The painful loss comes in familiar venue, where the team fell 19-7 in the 2014 finale — a loss that cost them a spot in the playoffs.

Saturday wasn’t without opportunities for the Chargers to erase that disappointment and take control of their postseason fate.

They led by three early in the second half after Philip Rivers and Antonio Gates connected on a 10-yard touchdown pass.

The two, part of a handful of players who have worn a Chargers helmet and won a big game for the team, made history on the play, becoming the second-most prolific quarterback-receiver duo in NFL history with 86 touchdowns, behind only Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison (112).

It was the last good thing to happen to the Chargers on Saturday night.

Rivers would go on to be intercepted three times by Kansas City, with more than half of his 10 picks this season (six) coming against the Chiefs. He hadn’t had a pass intercepted in the Chargers’ previous four games — a correlation that’s definitely not lost on the veteran quarterback.

And the Chargers’ defense, so tough for most of the season, slowly eroded as players limped to the sideline like it was Noah’s Arc — two at a time.

Denzel Perryman was the first to go down, a hamstring injury knocking the team’s best linebacker out of the game. Then in the second half, safety Adrian Phillips, defensive tackle Corey Liuget and linebacker Jatavis Brown, Perryman’s replacement, all came off the field injured.

The offense wasn’t any more immune, with tight end Hunter Henry, tackle Russell Okung, running back Austin Ekeler, tackle Joe Barksdale and wide receiver Keenan Allen all received attention from the medical staff.

Ekeler, who fumbled early in the fourth quarter, stood on the sideline with his left hand in a cast. Henry had to jog to locker room after being blindsided after that turnover. And with the AFC West title disappearing with every second, Allen wasn’t on the field because of a bad back.

While the injuries were a factor, the Chargers also made far too many mistakes and couldn’t capitalize early in the game.

The Chargers’ special teams did them few favors, as the unit couldn’t finish big plays that were placed right into their hands.

On Drew Kaser’s second punt of the game, confusion between Tyreek Hill and safety Daniel Sorenson led to the ball bouncing off Sorenson’s back. The Chargers seemed in prime position to recover the fumble, but instead of falling on it, Nick Dzubnar’s dive knocked the ball away from the Chargers.

Kansas City tracked it down and eventually kicked a field goal on the possession for the game’s first points.

Then in the second quarter, Ekeler, who has been an ace on special teams, had a chance to catch and down a Kaser punt inside the 5-yard line. But his brakes failed as his momentum carried him an eyelash into the end zone.

Four plays after the 20-yard swing in field possession, Alex Smith connected with a wide-open Hill on a 64-yard touchdown pass.

In addition to all of that, the Chargers had two penalties on their own returns and missed an extra point.

Saturday, it didn’t matter that Melvin Gordon had more than 150 yards from scrimmage — ot when Kareem Hunt had more than 200 for the Chiefs.

And it didn’t matter how the two teams, who were tied for the AFC West lead, got there. The Chargers had won seven of their last nine games. The Chiefs had lost six of their last eight.

Wednesday, Rivers said the momentum that existed shouldn’t hide that the Chiefs were good enough to open the year 5-0 and that the Chargers were flawed enough to start the season 0-4.

He was more right than he could have ever imagined.

