Faye Spanos, mother of Chargers owner Dean Spanos, dies at 92

Faye Spanos, the mother of Los Angeles Chargers owner Dean Spanos, died late Tuesday night, the football team announced. She was 92.
The team did not list a cause but said she died peacefully.
“Faye Spanos will be missed terribly by her family and by all who knew her,” the team said as part of a statement. “Faye was the essence of grace, compassion, humility, and kindness. Her devotion to her family and her deep faith in God guided her throughout her life. Faye was a blessing to all who knew and loved her.”
Faye’s husband, Alex Spanos, who purchased the Chargers in 1984, revealed in 2008 that he suffers from dementia.
Funeral arrangements for Faye Spanos will be announced in the upcoming days.