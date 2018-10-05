Chargers add punter Donnie Jones to help get a hold on Caleb Sturgis' kicking issues

Left tackle Russell Okung (groin) and right tackle Joe Barksdale (knee) both returned to practice Thursday. Lynn reiterated that he doesn’t expect a decision on Okung’s playing status to be made until Sunday. Lynn said this week that Barksdale is unlikely to play against Oakland. … Travis Benjamin had a cast placed on his bothersome right foot. The wide receiver has been limited since the opener because of an Achilles/heel issue. “We put a cast on him just to protect him,” Lynn said, “just to take the pressure off the foot.” Benjamin missed the Chargers’ second and third games before returning Sunday against San Francisco only to reaggravate the injury. He is likely to be out until later this month.