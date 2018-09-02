Antonio Gates signs with the Chargers for a 16th season. The Rivers-Gates era continues

Throughout training camp and the preseason, there was speculation that, at some point, the Chargers could re-sign Antonio Gates.
That point arrived Sunday.
The tight end agreed to terms on a deal to play his 16th season with the Chargers.
Gates, 38, returns to give quarterback Philip Rivers a liable and comfortable target. The pair rank as the second-most prolific duo in NFL history with 87 touchdown connections. Only Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison have more with 112.
An eight-time Pro Bowler, Gates is the Chargers’ all-time leader in receptions (927), receiving yards (11,508) and touchdowns (114).
His touchdown total is the most by a tight end in league history and sixth overall.