Antonio Gates signs with the Chargers for a 16th season. The Rivers-Gates era continues

By Jeff Miller
Sep 02, 2018 | 10:10 AM
The Chargers' Antonio Gates, right, celebrates his record-breaking touchdown for tight ends with quarterback Philip Rivers at the StubHub Center on Sept. 17, 2017. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Throughout training camp and the preseason, there was speculation that, at some point, the Chargers could re-sign Antonio Gates.

That point arrived Sunday.

The tight end agreed to terms on a deal to play his 16th season with the Chargers.

Gates, 38, returns to give quarterback Philip Rivers a liable and comfortable target. The pair rank as the second-most prolific duo in NFL history with 87 touchdown connections. Only Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison have more with 112.

An eight-time Pro Bowler, Gates is the Chargers’ all-time leader in receptions (927), receiving yards (11,508) and touchdowns (114).

His touchdown total is the most by a tight end in league history and sixth overall.

