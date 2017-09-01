Chargers pledge $500,000 to help victims of Tropical Storm Harvey

Chargers chairman Dean Spanos and the Chargers organization have pledged $500,000 to victims of Tropical Storm Harvey, the storm that’s devastated Houston and other parts of south Texas.
In addition to the funds, Chargers’ coaches, players and staff members will be on hand Wednesday for a food and supply drive at a Vons located at 4520 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“Watching the images coming out of Houston this week has been heartbreaking,” said Spanos said in a statement. “Having lived through the devastation of the wildfires in San Diego County, we felt it was important to do something — in addition to a monetary donation — that would provide tangible help in real time to assist those who now suddenly find themselves without a home. We know firsthand this will be a long process of recovery, and every amount of support will help.”
Charger players Russell Okung and Damion Square are from Houston and have family affected by the storm. Coach Anthony Lynn is also a native Texan.
Those wishing to participate can either bring or purchase food, cleaning or hygiene items on location.
