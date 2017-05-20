Chargers wide receiver Dontrelle Inman to miss offseason program after having surgery

Chargers wide receiver Dontrelle Inman, who started every game for the team last season, will miss the remainder of the team’s offseason program after undergoing sports hernia surgery.

He’s expected to miss six to eight weeks but be ready for the start of training camp in late July.

Inman caught 58 passes for 810 yards and four touchdowns last season — all career highs.

He’s part of the Chargers’ deep group at receiver that now includes Mike Williams, the team’s first-round pick in the most recent NFL draft.