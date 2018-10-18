Chargers' trip to London will be taxing — physically and financially

Right tackle Joe Barksdale was not on the Chargers’ first injury report of the week, suggesting he’ll return Sunday. He has been out since early in the season opener because of a knee problem. … The players who were limited in practice Wednesday included linebacker Jatavis Brown (groin), receiver Travis Benjamin (foot) and kicker Caleb Sturgis (quadriceps), each of whom has missed game time recently. … Pouncey (knee), Green (rib) and defensive tackle Damion Square (shoulder) also were limited.