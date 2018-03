Chargers say they will build around, not look to replace, Melvin Gordon

Lynn again said his preference would be for the Chargers to find a young kicker who could "grow with the organization." Earlier this offseason, the team signed former second-round pick Roberto Aguayo, 23, to a reserve/futures contract. The Chargers are expected to have a kicking competition in training camp after using four kickers last season .… While not putting a timetable on the Chargers' injured players, Telesco did say former Pro Bowl cornerback Jason Verrett is "on track" after missing all but one game last season because of a knee injury .… Tight end Hunter Henry, who suffered a lacerated kidney late in the season, is expected to be with the team for the beginning of their offseason conditioning program in April.