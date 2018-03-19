Chargers sign former Dolphins center Mike Pouncey

The Chargers addressed one of their more subtle needs this offseason, signing former Miami center Mike Pouncey to a two-year deal.
Pouncey, who visited with the Chargers after being released in a cost-cutting move by the Dolphins, is a former first-round pick who started in all 93 games of his seven-year career.
Pouncey is a three-time Pro Bowler who gives the Chargers toughness and experience up front – two traits that will be pivotal as he's expected to be flanked by second-year players Dan Feeney and Forrest Lamp at guard.
While the Chargers allowed fewer sacks than any other team last season, quarterback Philip Rivers was at the top of the list in passes thrown away. Running back Melvin Gordon ran for 1,105 yards but the overall ground game wasn't up to coach Anthony Lynn's standards.
Pouncey and tight end Virgil Green, whom the team signed from the Denver Broncos, should greatly improve the team's run blocking.
Twitter: @DanWoikeSports