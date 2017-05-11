Chargers and Mike Williams reach agreement on four-year deal

A year ago, the Chargers entered rookie minicamp without first-round pick Joey Bosa under contract. They entered training camp in the same predicament. And it wasn’t until the final days of August when the team and Bosa finally reached a deal.

History, at least on this front, won’t be repeating itself.

The Chargers and 2017 first-round pick Mike Williams agreed to a contract Thursday, with the wide receiver signing it in a video posted on the team’s Twitter account.

His contract, which is for four years, is slotted to be worth nearly $20 million.

Williams and the Chargers’ rookie class will be on the field in San Diego on Friday when the team opens its rookie minicamp.

The Chargers selected Williams with the No. 7 overall pick in last month’s NFL draft after Williams helped lead Clemson to a national title as the team’s top pass-catching threat.