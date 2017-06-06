Chargers rookie Mike Williams misses valuable time because of back injury

When the Chargers selected Mike Williams, a wide receiver out of Clemson, with their first-round draft pick, it seemed like they were getting a fairly known commodity. Williams would be a big target for Philip Rivers, the kind of talent that should be able to make an early impact for a quarterback known for finding big receivers in the end zone.

But, with the Chargers beginning their final week of organized team activities, Rivers still hasn’t lined up for a single play with Williams to his side.

And, the team said, that won’t happen until training camp at the earliest.

Williams won’t participate this week or during the team’s mandatory minicamp next week because of a mild disc herniation in his lower back. Williams will continue with nonsurgical treatment.

“Like I said before, he’s getting behind,” Chargers Coach Anthony Lynn said. “But the most important thing right now is to get him healthy, and get him back on the football field. But I know he can help us win football games down the road.”

Williams was on the field when the team began rookie minicamp shortly after the draft, but he’s not practiced since.

“I think, for the most part, he’s missing getting settled in,” wide receiver Keenan Allen said. “It’s just understanding Philip, understanding the offense and trying to get the confidence before training camp.

“He’s just missing the reps he would get just to build confidence.”

dan.woike@latimes.com

Twitter: @DanWoikeSports