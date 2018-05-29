Here's why Chargers aren't sweating the loss of Hunter Henry

Mike Williams sat out Tuesday's practice because of a mild hamstring strain. Lynn indicated that the injury wasn't serious. "We just kept him out because we can right now," he said. … Allen and cornerback Trevor Williams had to be separated after a heated argument over what Allen thought was holding on Williams, a scuffle Rivers saw as a positive sign. "We've got a bunch of competitive guys out there who care about what they're doing," the quarterback said. "This is no knock on our previous teams, but you always want to try to get as many competitive, really good players on the field every year. You've kind of seen it grow in these last few years."