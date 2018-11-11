How the Chargers and Raiders match up in Week 10

The Raiders have given up rushing yards to pretty much everyone they’ve played this season — except the Chargers. OK, Miami didn’t run the ball much on Oakland either, but the Dolphins are fighting to stay above .500. The Raiders have the worst defense in the NFL when it comes to yards rushing per game. Still, last month at StubHub Center, the Chargers gained only 79 yards rushing on Oakland, Melvin Gordon finishing with 58 in 19 carries. Gordon is coming off back-to-back 100-yard games, and he averaged more than seven yards a carry in each. Offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt joked that the line opened holes so wide for Gordon last week against Seattle that a sportswriter could have run through. Luckily for the Chargers, no sportswriters will be in their backfield Sunday. If the Chargers again struggle on the ground, they always can lean more on quarterback Philip Rivers, who has 19 touchdown passes to three interceptions. The veteran is third in the league in passer rating at 116.5, two-tenths of a percentage point behind Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, who went a month or so into the season before having a pass intercepted.