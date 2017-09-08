Chargers will work together to get to the quarterback on Monday night

It’s not a coincidence, Joey Bosa said, that teams that apply pressure to opposing quarterbacks most frequently do it with pass rushers and defensive backs working in tandem.

It’s simple — and it could be what makes the Chargers’ defense live up to its potential this season, beginning with the season opener Monday night in Denver against the Broncos.

“Any time you can get a good rush, the ball has to come out faster. And any time you can cover for a long time, the quarterback has to hold the ball, giving the rushers extra time to get there,” cornerback Casey Hayward said. “It kind of works hand in hand.”

Chargers defensive coordinator Gus Bradley made sure to mention it to his players during their meetings Friday.

“We need rush from them. We need good coverage in the back end. We just had a meeting about how they have to work together to marry things that we do,” Bradley said. “I know the D-line appreciates them, because they cover pretty well and they have tight coverage — and vice versa. We’re going to need big weeks out of those guys.”

Defenses sacked Denver quarterback Trevor Siemian 31 times in 14 games a year ago, intercepting 10 of his passes. The Chargers hope to keep Siemian uncomfortable by taking advantage of rookie tackle Garett Bolles, who will be making his NFL debut against one of the strongest pass-rushing duos in the league.

The recipe the Chargers have is a good one — but sadly for them, it’s not proprietary.

Denver’s Von Miller, one of the best at getting into the backfield in the NFL, is certainly aided by a group of cornerbacks that Hayward called “probably the top trio in the league.”

“Any time you have good corners and rush ends, that’s a good combination to have,” Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said.

Familiar foe

When the Chargers and Broncos line up Monday, members on Bradley’s defense will be matched against a familiar face coaching across the field. Former Chargers head coach Mike McCoy is running the Broncos’ offense, and his knowledge of the Chargers could be an advantage.

“It affects us a little bit because he knows the players. He knows the scheme like the back of his hand,” Hayward said. “…I’m sure he’s got even more wrinkles. …We just have to go out there and prepare a lot because, like you said, even though we go against our offense, he’s going to have some different things for us.”

Denver coach Vance Joseph downplayed McCoy’s time with the Chargers, saying it’s not been something that’s come up between the two.

“In my opinion, that won’t be a help to us,” Joseph said. “Every game plan is different and every team is different. Anthony Lynn is different than Mike McCoy as a head coach. I’m not anticipating the same exact offense as last year or the same tendencies as last year. It’s the first game of the season. Again, teams change yearly, and I’m assuming some things are going to change.

“When you have too much information from a previous regime, you can almost start guessing. I don’t want our guys to guess.”

Etc.

The Chargers practiced in pads Friday, which will normally be Thursday during traditional game weeks. Lynn said the padded practices will be used to work on the running game and blitz pickup with competitive periods between the starters. …Safety Tre Boston was added to Friday’s injury report with a calf issue, though he was a full participant. …Lynn said wide receiver Dontrelle Inman has a good chance of playing Monday against Denver. …Defensive end Jerry Attaochu was listed as “limited” on the team’s practice report for the second straight day. The former second-round pick has been limited by a hamstring injury. “At some point, we’d like to see what he can do,” Lynn said. “He’s been rehabbing since I’ve been here — so I know he can rehab.”

