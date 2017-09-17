Chargers tight end Hunter Henry is a target in practice, not just in theory

Hunter Henry is too good for a repeat of what happened in Denver last Monday night — something everyone within the Chargers organization seemed to agree on.

The second-year tight end has a knack for finding space in the defense, using body positioning to welcome the ball into his hands. But in the loss to the Broncos, Philip Rivers never came knocking.

After the game, Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said that the game plan wouldn’t forget Henry again, and in the team’s 19-17 loss to Miami on Sunday, he was right.

Henry caught seven passes for 80 yards, helping move the chains for the Chargers. His seven targets were also third most on the team behind 10 for Keenan Allen and eight for Melvin Gordon.

“Hunter’s a team guy. If he doesn’t get a target and we win, he couldn’t care less,” Lynn said. “But I think we have to target him. I think he’s one of the better tight ends in the game and we had some targets for him last week but it didn’t work out. This week, it did.”

Henry, who had 36 receptions and eight touchdowns as a rookie, said last week’s zero-target game was a little frustrating. After seven targets and a loss, he was somewhat less eloquent.

“It felt good to be a bigger part of the offense,” Henry said, “but it still sucks to come down to the end like that and come out with a loss.”

Henry, a second-round pick in 2015 from Arkansas, has certainly benefited from his time with Antonio Gates, who became the NFL’s all-time leader among tight ends with his 112th touchdown catch Sunday.

“He’s the greatest of all time,” Henry said. “He just broke a record that not many could break. It’s unbelievable to be around a guy like that.

“… It’s a cool record and it’s cool to be on the field and be able to witness that.”

Low blow

Chargers strong safety Jahleel Addae and Dolphins receiver Jarvis Landry got into an argument and shoving match just before halftime when Landry took exception to Addae’s undercutting tackle of DeVante Parker.

From midfield, Miami quarterback Jay Cutler threw a 20-yard pass to the left sideline, where Parker made a leaping catch. Addae raced in and upended Parker with a below-the-waist hit that sent Parker flying out of bounds. The play was ruled an incomplete pass.

“You never want to see a guy get really hit low,” said Landry, who caught 13 passes for 78 yards. “Addae apologized, but in the heat of the moment, we protect all of our guys, make sure everybody knows we have their backs. For us, it was just sticking together.”

Photos from the Los Angeles Chargers' 19-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins at StubHub Center on Sept. 17, 2017.

Addae said there was no intent to injure Parker on the play.

“Landry said I shouldn’t have hit him low, but how else could I hit him?” Addae said. “If I hit him high, I get fined. So I’m doing my job. … I just play my game, play fair, play clean and play within the rules.”

Etc.

Before breaking the touchdown record for tight ends, Gates caught the 900th pass of his career. Only three active players have more receptions than Gates — Arizona’s Larry Fitzgerald, Dallas’ Jason Witten and New York’s Brandon Marshall. Gates needs three more catches to pass Wes Welker for No. 21 on the all-time list. … Rivers also moved up the NFL career charts, passing Vinny Testaverde for 11th all time after throwing for 331 yards Sunday. Rivers has 46,356 career yards passing — 648 yards from passing Fran Tarkenton for a spot in the top 10. … Starting right tackle Joe Barksdale left the game after injuring his left foot in the third quarter and wore a protective walking boot as he left StubHub Center. … Rookies Desmond King and Austin Ekeler handled kickoff returns. King replaced Branden Oliver in that role. … Receiver Mike Williams, quarterback Cardale Jones, cornerback Jason Verrett, safety Rayshawn Jenkins, offensive lineman Sam Tevi, tight end Sean Culkin and defensive end Jerry Attaochu were inactive for the Chargers. … Defensive lineman Corey Liuget, punter Drew Kaser, Addae, Gordon and Allen were the Chargers’ captains. …Following the game, kicker Younghoe Koo ignored Liuget, who tried to usher him out of the locker room without answering questions. After speaking with a team official, Koo instead stood in front of his locker and spoke to reporters.

