Chargers hope to keep pace with the speedy Chiefs through preparation, smarts

It’s not a Jedi mind trick or anything like that, though that might help too.

Sunday, when the Chargers host the Kansas City Chiefs, part of Chargers coach Anthony Lynn’s plan to slow the opposition will place demands on brains and smarts instead of legs.

“When you watch them, they have a lot of space athletes, a lot of speed at every position,” Lynn said. “If they get a step on you, it can be a long day. So, pre-snap looks, film study is going to be critical — that we stay a step ahead. They have some weapons.”

Quarterback Alex Smith can run. Tight end Travis Kelce can run. Rookie running back Kareem Hunt can run. His backup, Charcandrick West, can run. Wideout Chris Conley can run. And Tyreek Hill, well, he might run better than anyone else in the NFL.

The weapons the Chiefs possess pose a serious enough threat that Lynn and defensive coordinator Gus Bradley met the mention of them with a quick sigh. Stopping the Chiefs, owners of what looks like the NFL’s most versatile offense, won’t be an easy task.

It’s why Lynn and the Chargers are putting a greater emphasis on the details in preparation. The thinking is this: think fast and then run fast.

The two go together, safety Tre Boston said.

“It’s preparing in the week for what you know you’re going to see,” Boston said. “We prepare knowing how the opponent is going to line up in front of you. And, hopefully the game plan isn’t as big so guys can play fast. If you’re able to play fast as a defense, you can keep up with their speed. ...

“We have to know what we’re doing, know our game plan so we’re executing it as fast as possible.”

Kansas City’s speed is certainly partially responsible for the team’s 2-0 start and big-play capability.

The Chiefs already have had three touchdowns of 53 yards or longer — two from Hunt and one from Hill. Kelce, Conley and West all have had plays for more than 20 yards as well.

In addition to the preparation, the Chargers are harping on solid tackling, Lynn said, sending multiple “hats to the ball” play in and play out.

In a game where speed will play a huge part, the Chargers on Sunday will get a quick idea of what kind of season they’re going to have.

“We have to win every week,” Lynn said, “but because we’re 0-2 right now, this is a very important game for us. This is the best team in the National Football League. If we stack up against this team and beat this team, what does it say about us? We’ve been in both of our games so we feel like we can play with anybody. And the way the guys came out and practiced yesterday and the way it looked today in the walk-through, they believe that. That’s what’s important.”

Injury report

With the Chargers’ struggles running the ball, the team got good news Thursday when starting linemen Spencer Pulley, Joe Barksdale and Kenny Wiggins all participated fully in the team’s padded practice.

Pulley, who sat out Wednesday because of a sore knee, almost certainly will play Sunday, Lynn said. But as people familiar with the Chargers know, good news doesn’t come without a cost.

While the guys blocking were on the field, the man tasked with running the ball, Melvin Gordon, was a limited participant because of a knee injury, the team’s practice report noted.

Gordon got time off in the preseason because of “tired legs,” and this could’ve just been a rest day for the team’s clear-cut lead back.

In two games, Gordon has gained 157 yards from scrimmage. His status for Sunday will become clearer Friday.

Etc.

First-round pick Mike Williams was a limited participant in practice but did participate, which was notable because the Chargers were in pads. Williams and the Chargers have said he’s on target to return in October. … Linebacker Denzel Perryman, who is on the injured reserve after ankle surgery in the preseason, might be ahead of schedule in his recovery, Lynn said. Perryman is eligible to return after Week 8.

CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry preview the Rams (1-1) Week 3 game the San Francisco 49ers (0-2) at Levi's Stadium on Thrusday night. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry preview the Rams (1-1) Week 3 game the San Francisco 49ers (0-2) at Levi's Stadium on Thrusday night. CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry preview the Rams (1-1) Week 3 game the San Francisco 49ers (0-2) at Levi's Stadium on Thrusday night. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry preview the Rams (1-1) Week 3 game the San Francisco 49ers (0-2) at Levi's Stadium on Thrusday night. CAPTION The 2-0 Kansas City Chiefs are headed to Los Angeles. Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers discusses the Chiefs' defense and LB Hayes Pullard talks about their potent offense. The 2-0 Kansas City Chiefs are headed to Los Angeles. Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers discusses the Chiefs' defense and LB Hayes Pullard talks about their potent offense. CAPTION Chargers swing tackle Chris Hairston was placed on the non-football illness list Wednesday and will remain out for the rest of the season. Chargers swing tackle Chris Hairston was placed on the non-football illness list Wednesday and will remain out for the rest of the season. CAPTION The loudest roar came at the end, when the Dolphins beat the Chargers. Hear what quarterback Philip Rivers thought about the crowd, as well as what fans thought of the venue. The loudest roar came at the end, when the Dolphins beat the Chargers. Hear what quarterback Philip Rivers thought about the crowd, as well as what fans thought of the venue. CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams 27-20 loss to the Washington Redskins in Week 2. The Rams fall to 1-1. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams 27-20 loss to the Washington Redskins in Week 2. The Rams fall to 1-1.

dan.woike@latimes.com

Follow Dan Woike on Twitter @DanWoikeSports