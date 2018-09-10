Chargers' playmakers literally drop the ball in 38-28 loss to Chiefs

With his second-quarter touchdown pass to Austin Ekeler, quarterback Rivers moved into sixth on the NFL’s all-time leaderboard with his 343rd career touchdown pass. Former Miami quarterback Dan Marino is fifth with 420 career touchdown passes. … Second-year guard Forrest Lamp, who missed all of his rookie season with a knee injury, was among the team’s inactive players. … Caleb Sturgis, who won the Chargers’ kicking job in training camp, made his first two field-goal attempts before missing late in the fourth quarter, a kick that would have drawn the Chargers within seven. Sturgis connected from 45 yards and 39 yards before badly missing from 48 yards. … Tight end Antonio Gates received a loud ovation when introduced as the Chargers’ starter. Gates was re-signed last week. Gates caught a two-point conversion in the fourth quarter. … The Chargers announced a sellout crowd of 25,351.