Breaking down the Chargers' opponents this season

A game-by-game look at the Chargers' 2018 schedule and what to expect. With comments from Dan Woike.
The Chargers are off Week 8 (Oct. 29). All times Pacific:
Sept. 9 vs. Kansas City
1 p.m., Channel 2
The Chargers’ first crack at the reigning AFC West champs comes in new QB Patrick Mahomes’ debut as the full-time starter.
Sept. 16 at Buffalo
10 a.m., Channel 2
The first road game marks Anthony Lynn’s return to Buffalo. The Chargers could get a look at another young quarterback, Josh Allen.
Sept. 23 at Rams
1 p.m., Channel 2
The real “Fight for L.A.” might be the closest we get to an all-Los Angeles Super Bowl, but both teams should be contenders.
Sept. 30 vs. San Francisco
1:15 p.m., Channel 2
The 49ers are in a rebuild, but quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is good enough to test the Chargers’ pass defense, one of the best in the NFL.
Oct. 7 vs. Oakland
1 p.m., Channel 2
The crowd at StubHub Center could be mostly in silver and black, but, unlike last season, the expectations will be on the Chargers.
Oct. 14 at Cleveland
10 a.m., Channel 2
The Chargers are the last team to be beaten by the Browns, but there’s almost no chance they will be winless this late into the season ... probably.
Oct. 21 vs. Tennessee (in London)
6:30 a.m., Channel 2
The Chargers pay the NFL’s relocation tax by trading a game at one soccer stadium (StubHub Center) for another (Wembley Stadium).
Nov. 4 at Seattle
1 p.m., Channel 2
Defensive coordinator Gus Bradley made his name in Seattle, and now he brings the Chargers’ top-notch group to his old home.
Nov. 11 at Oakland
1 p.m., Channel 11
Last season’s meetings with the Raiders didn’t have much of an impact in the AFC West, but with Jon Gruden back that could change.
Nov. 18 vs. Denver
1 p.m., Channel 2
Case Keenum is an upgrade at quarterback and the Broncos had a strong draft, but the Chargers still are the more talented team.
Nov. 25 vs. Arizona
1 p.m., Channel 11
Last year, the Chargers spent Thanksgiving beating up on the Cowboys. This year, they recover from the big meal by feasting on Josh Rosen.
Dec. 2 at Pittsburgh
10 a.m., Channel 2
The toughest out-of-division game on the schedule, the Chargers might be battling the cold in addition to Pittsburgh’s high-powered offense.
Dec. 9 vs. Cincinnati
1 p.m., Channel 2
The crowds at StubHub Center got better as the games got better a year ago, and this could end up having playoff implications.
Dec. 13 at Kansas City
5:15 p.m., Channel 11
The Chargers’ lone prime-time game comes in Kansas City for the second season in a row. This Thursday nighter could be for the AFC West title.
Dec. 23 vs. Baltimore
1 p.m., Channel 2
The home finale comes against the Ravens, who figure to be in the mix for an AFC playoff spot, as they seem to be every season.
Dec. 30 at Denver
1:15 p.m., Channel 2
The Chargers end the season where they started it in 2017. Lynn gets to end the season where he spent a lot of time playing.