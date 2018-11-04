How the Chargers and Seahawks match up in Week 9

In their previous game, the Chargers scored on their first play from scrimmage. They ran 43 more plays the rest of the afternoon and scored one other touchdown, and that came on a 55-yard pass from Philip Rivers to Mike Williams. In other words, the offense wasn’t exactly a grinding juggernaut in a 20-19 win over Tennessee. With Melvin Gordon (hamstring) sidelined, this group was not nearly as dangerous. Gordon’s return (he’s officially listed as questionable) would be a major boost. If he doesn’t play, the Chargers could struggle trying to reach the end zone. Even if they have Gordon, the Seahawks will be a formidable test. Most of the names have changed since Seattle reached consecutive Super Bowls in 2014-15, but the scheme and execution remain largely intact. Entering Week 9, the Seahawks’ defense ranks second in turnover differential, third in opponent passer rating, third in points allowed, fourth in yards passing per game, and fifth in total yards per game. In Seattle’s last five games, only the Rams have scored more than 17 points against the Seahawks, and that’s because the Rams score points on everybody. Rivers will be making his 200th consecutive start. He’ll need those first 199 games of experience to solve this defense.