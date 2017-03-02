Chargers will seek to prevent season tickets from being sold on secondary market

The Chargers will attempt to prevent some season-ticket holders from profiting on the limited supply of tickets this coming season.

In an announcement Thursday that seat selection at the 30,000-seat StubHub Center will begin in the next week, the Chargers say they reserve “the right to enforce a policy that all season tickets should be used primarily by season ticket members and their personal guests.”

Because of the limited supply of seats, the team will try to combat buyers taking advantage of the situation by reselling season tickets on the secondary market, potentially revoking those tickets from the sellers. As of Thursday night, four different sets of season tickets were being advertised for as much as $6,000 on VividSeats.com and Craigslist.com. The most expensive package offered by the Chargers has a $3,750 face value.

Fans will have opportunities to sell their tickets on an individual game basis.

The letter, which is signed by Todd Poulsen, vice president of ticket sales and services, says the first wave of potential season-ticket holders will get seat-selection instructions within the next week.

The Chargers say they can’t guarantee seats for everyone who has put a deposit down for tickets. Fans who are able to get seats will be limited to four seats per household or establishment.

