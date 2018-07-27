Chargers are in tight spot without injured Hunter Henry. Could Antonio Gates be the answer?

Telesco said the club would know Friday which players would not be available for the start of training camp, a list that could include last year’s second-round pick Forrest Lamp. The guard, who suffered a season-ending injury early in training camp last year, needed a second surgery on his knee during his recovery. … Cornerback Jason Verrett, who missed most of last of season with a left knee injury, probably won’t be one of those players, Telesco said. “He was healthy in the offseason program and we were probably more cautious than we had to be. We probably held him back, and he probably wanted to do a lot more. We tried to gently ramp him up, just on volume,” Telesco said. “But he’s a competitive player. He’s full go.” …Telesco said the Chargers would have discussions with the players about protesting social injustices during the national anthem.