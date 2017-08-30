Chargers to put limited number of season-game tickets up for sale

The Chargers have announced that the team will release a limited number of team-held, single-game tickets for public sale on Thursday, Aug. 31, at 10 a.m. Pacific time.
They will be available on a first-come, first-served basis through TicketMaster. Tickets will be available for every Chargers home game at StubHub Center in Carson, against the Miami Dolphins (Sept. 17), Kansas City Chiefs (Sept. 24), Philadelphia Eagles (Oct. 1), Denver Broncos (Oct. 22), Buffalo Bills (Nov. 19), Cleveland Browns (Dec. 3), Washington Redskins (Dec. 10) and Oakland Raiders (Dec. 31).