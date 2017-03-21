Chargers heading to Costa Mesa for training camp

The Chargers will hold training camp this summer near their new Orange County home, the team announced late Tuesday.

Camp will take place at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex, a center that has six fields that normally houses youth soccer and flag football.

The site previously served as the home for Alabama and Florida State in the build to national championship games hosted by the Rose Bowl.

The Chargers’ deal with Costa Mesa allows for the team to host training camp at the complex for up to 10 years. The Chargers will have access for three to five weeks per year not including use during the team’s bye week.

The Chargers will pay $150,000 in annual rent and are slated to make approximately $1 million in improvements to the facility.

The team’s headquarters and regular practice fields will also be in Costa Mesa.

