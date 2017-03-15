Clippers can't get the job done in fourth quarter and fall to Bucks

DeAndre Jordan convulsed and cursed at midcourt during the third quarter of the Clippers’ game against the Milwaukee Bucks, the four-letter words and the physical spasms a celebration of his team at its absolute best.

After Jordan rejected a shot by Bucks phenom Giannis Antetokounmpo, he flew over and blocked Malcolm Brogdon’s shot off the backboard on the very next play, triggering a fastbreak that led to two easy points.

It was the kind of play the Clippers made all the time during their 14-2 start that had them looking like maybe the best team in the NBA. And, it’s the kind of play they’ll need to make more of to keep from being one of the league’s biggest disappointments.

After three strong quarters or so of good defensive basketball, the Clippers couldn’t get enough stops down the stretch in a tough 97-96 loss to Milwaukee.

Even when the Clippers did hold Milwaukee to scoreless possessions, like the one that set up a Jordan basket and free throw to make it a one-point game, it came off a low-percentage gamble from Jamal Crawford that left Tony Snell wide open in the corner and left Coach Doc Rivers wincing.

Following the bucket, the Clippers finally executed on defense, forcing a missed Antetokounmpo jumper and giving them 5.2 seconds to steal a win.

But Blake Griffin couldn’t find enough space in the crowded paint and his game-winning attempt rolled off the rim.

Milwaukee scored 30 points in the fourth quarter in giving the Clippers their second-straight loss. In their loss to Monday to Utah, the Clippers allowed 40 points in the third quarter and 25 in the fourth.

And things don’t get easier Thursday, with the Clippers heading to Denver for one of the toughest back-to-backs an NBA schedule can offer. The Clippers will leave behind Jordan and Griffin home to rest.