Here's a look at who the Clippers will get from the Chris Paul trade

Here’s a look at the key players the Clippers will acquire in the deal that sent Chris Paul to the Houston Rockets:

Sam Dekker, 6-9, 230-pound small forward

A former first-round pick from Wisconsin who essentially redshirted his rookie season while dealing with a back injury, Dekker flashed potential in his first full season with Houston as a key rotation piece. He scored in double figures 15 times last season including a 30-point outburst against Memphis in one of his two starts.

Patrick Beverley, 6-1, 185-pound combo guard

Known for his defense and tenacious attitude, Beverley has worked himself into a starting role after playing in Europe to begin his career. Last season, he shot 38.2% from three-point range while averaging 5.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists a game as he moved to shooting guard to allow James Harden to run the point. He has two years and a very affordable $10.5 million left on his contract.

Lou Williams, 6-1, 175-pound shooting guard

One of the top scoring guards coming off the bench in the NBA, Williams averaged a career-high 14.9 points per game last season for the Lakers and the Rockets. With one year remaining on his contract, Williams becomes a possible asset in a future trade, or he could stay with the Clippers to give them another big-time bench scorer alongside Jamal Crawford.

Montrezl Harrell, 6-8, 240-pound power forward

A former second-round draft pick, Harrell is a high-energy big man who can play either frontcourt position. He averaged 9.1 points and 3.8 rebounds as he worked himself into Houston’s rotation last season as a reserve in his second year in the league.

