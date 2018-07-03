Clippers agree to a two-year deal with Avery Bradley

The Clippers have re-signed guard Avery Bradley to a two-year, $25-million contract, NBA officials who were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter confirmed Tuesday.
Players can’t sign contracts with their teams until the NBA lifts a moratorium Friday.
Acquired from the Detroit Pistons in January as a part of the Blake Griffin trade, Bradley played in just six games for the Clippers last season. His season ended after he had surgery to repair adductor and rectus abdominal muscles.
Over eight years in the NBA, Bradley has averaged 12.3 points per game and shot 43.9% from the field, 36.6% from three-point range.
The 6-foot-2 Bradley is considered one of the top defensive guards in the NBA.