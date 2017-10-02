Clippers owner Steve Ballmer shares his thoughts on Chris Paul, the Inglewood arena and more

Clippers owner Steve Ballmer is a visible presence at most Clipper home games. He’s animated, vocal and seems to take every point personally. He doesn’t speak to the media very often, but here, in a wide-ranging interview with The Times, he addresses many of the topics that Clippers fans want to know about.

The questions and answers were edited for brevity and clarity.

Are you happy with your marketing efforts in the Los Angeles market and do you believe you’ve made inroads on the Lakers?

I think we have an opportunity to really refine and position what we stand for and where we’re going. Obviously there are storied programs. … UCLA basketball is easier for me to point to than some of the other pro teams [laughing]. And we haven’t had that success. There’s a what-have-you-done-for-me-lately [mentality]. I think we’re on a good path. … We’re a little grittier. I think it’s OK. I think there is a whole side of L.A. that’s hard-working, tough-minded. There’s certainly some flash. Even if you look at folks in the entertainment business, we have our own fans. … I love it when [“black-ish” TV star] Anthony Anderson shows up religiously at our games. James Brooks. Billy Crystal. It’s pretty cool for us. I think we’ve got plenty of space to identify ourselves as guys who love being in LA, we love how cool it is in L.A. and we’re just going to ride it out and show L.A. what it means to be tough. … We are persistent. We are diligent. We are hard core. We’ll have our day in the sun.

You were the CEO of Microsoft and now you own the Clippers. What has been the toughest thing about being the owner of a sports franchise that you didn’t expect?

There are similarities and there are differences between the two. We have a product development group here at the Clips. That’s kind of what the front office does. Right? We have star engineers here at the Clippers, just like we did at Microsoft. They’re called basketball players. The key to doing really great work is to have those star engineers. They get treated real nice in companies like Microsoft.

You’ve got a sales and marketing engine that’s got to come through, pay the bills. There was a guy at Microsoft who said, ‘You have to execute to earn your mission to be creative.’ So we’ve got this execution engine that enables us to make the kind of investment that we want to make in our team. So, there are a little more similarities than you think. Business has a form of accountability and teamwork that’s important. But in business you’re accountable, and yet things don’t really change day to day. They change year to year, maybe six months to six months.

When you work in business and you get a lot of attention, people can come look at your stock price. But it’s not like in basketball. Everybody pretty much knows exactly what the coach knows. Everybody can look at everything. They can look at statistics. They can watch the same performance. They can see it. It’s all out there. It’s another level of accountability too.

How are the highs and lows when you watch the Clippers play?

You get pretty low when you lose your top players [Chris Paul and Blake Griffin to injuries in 2016] two playoffs in a row. And then to lose Blake [in 2017 playoffs]. To lose the way we did to Houston [in 2015] in my first year when I was looking at the team. We lost to Oklahoma City. That was about the time I was looking into buying the team. So, there’s some real heartbreak in there for us. Some of which is of our own making and some of which it came upon us from the health from above.

You took the president title away from Clippers coach Doc Rivers, promoted Lawrence Frank to president of basketball operations, hired Jerry West as a consultant and hired more people in the front office. Why?

I don’t want to imply I’m micromanaging. I’m not going to be. When it comes time to sign a big contract, people love to say, “Who’s in charge?” I’ll tell you who’s in charge. The owner. I’m not saying the owner does this without a lot of advice and council, but before you spend $170 million or $205 million, guess what? The guy who has got to pay the check has got to buy in. And I have to be willing to stand up for decisions. So does Lawrence. So does Doc. We all have to be willing to stand up for that decision. You can’t doubt there is some wisdom from hearing from Jerry West [laughing]. That was an opportunity that presented itself that was pretty exciting.

When did you find out Chris Paul wanted to be traded to the Houston Rockets and how do you now sell your fans on your team being exciting and relevant with perhaps your best player gone?

Clippers owner Steve Ballmer and star player Chris Paul chat on the sideline before a game against the Pelicans at Staples Center on Jan. 10, 2016. Clippers owner Steve Ballmer and star player Chris Paul chat on the sideline before a game against the Pelicans at Staples Center on Jan. 10, 2016.

I started getting a hint earlier in the spring from Chris. I have a good relationship with Chris. I can’t say he said anything. But I was getting a little bit of a vibe and I knew we had to work hard to keep him. After our season, I sat down with Chris right away. We talked, we had breakfast and we stayed in continuous touch on the topic. I knew we were not in the best of shape and I was working my ass off [to keep him], as was everybody else, because he is a Hall of Fame player.

The final decision I got from Chris I was actually talking to him when I was on vacation. I’m on some ship in the Greek Isles talking to Chris. He called me when I was in these ancient ruins. I sat there looking at these ruins. And he was very emotional as well. We had a heart-to-heart kind of conversation. I’ve had dinner with him since. There’s no reason not to be friendly with the people as people. I’m not rooting for him when he plays us. J.J. [Redick] and Jamal [Crawford], I’ve seen them all since they’ve moved on. I had dinner with J.J. in New York and I went to Jamal’s Pro-Am [in Seattle].