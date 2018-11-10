Lou Williams makes last-second shot to help Clippers defeat the Bucks in overtime

Lou Williams made a floating shot over defenders with less than a second left in overtime to lift the Los Angeles Clippers to a 128-126 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday at Staples Center.
Montrezl Harrell intercepted Giannis Antetokounmpo's inbounds pass as time expired, sending the Bucks to just their third loss in 12 games.
Harrell led the Clippers with 26 points off the bench. Patrick Beverley added 21 points and Tobias Harris had 20 points and 11 rebounds.
Antetokounmpo finished with 27 points and 18 rebounds for the Bucks.
Former Clipper Eric Bledsoe's three-pointer tied the score at 119 with six seconds remaining. Danilo Gallinari's three-point try for Los Angeles bounced off the rim at the buzzer, sending both teams to their first overtime of the season.
Harrell provided the Clippers' energy in the second half, when he alternately dived for loose balls, barreled his way to the basket and wagged his index finger after blocking a shot.
The Clippers blew a 15-point lead early in the second quarter. The Bucks fought back with seven three-pointers — Brook Lopez hit four — and they outscored Los Angeles 37-20 to take a 64-62 lead into halftime.