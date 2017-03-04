Clippers get defensive against the Bulls in second half and rally for a win

Reserve Jamal Crawford scored 25 points and took over down the stretch to carry the Los Angeles Clippers to a 101-91 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night.

Crawford, a former Bulls guard who won his third Sixth Man of the Year award last season, scored 10 points in a 14-7 spurt in the fourth quarter as the Clippers won for just the second time in six games.

Chris Paul added 17 points and Blake Griffin had 16 for Los Angeles, which lost in Milwaukee on Friday and had fallen to the fifth spot in the Western Conference standings.

Jimmy Butler scored 16 points for the Bulls, who had won five of their last six games but were held to 30 points by the Clippers in the second half..