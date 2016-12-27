Clippers center DeAndre Jordan is not injured during traffic accident

Clippers center DeAndre Jordan was involved in a traffic accident Tuesday in Playa del Rey while he was on his way to Los Angeles International Airport.

The Clippers said Jordan was doing OK and was on the team’s flight to New Orleans for the game Wednesday night against the Pelicans.

Chris Paul was not involved in the accident, the Clippers reported, but was nearby and came with a team staff member to assist Jordan and give him a ride.

The Clippers have lost three games in a row and currently have three injured starters: Paul (hamstring), Blake Griffin (knee surgery) and J.J. Redick (hamstring). Griffin is out until late January while Paul and Redick are questionable for the game against the Pelicans.

After playing in New Orleans, the Clippers have games in Houston on Friday and Oklahoma City on Saturday. They then play seven of their next eight games, from Jan. 2-19, at Staples Center.

broderick.turner@latimes.com

Twitter: @BA_Turner