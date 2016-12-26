Five takeaways from the Clippers' loss to the Lakers

The shorthanded Clippers lost to the Lakers, 111-102, on Sunday night.

Here are five takeaways from the game:

1. As if it couldn’t get any worse for the Clippers, guard J.J. Redick pulled up lame with a sore left hamstring in the third quarter and did not return.

Redick had been the Clippers’ main source of offense while in the game, scoring 22 points on eight-for-16 shooting, including four of seven on three-pointers, in 26 minutes.

Redick joined Chris Paul (left hamstring) and Blake Griffin (right knee surgery) on the bench.

“I would describe it as mild, [a] day-to-day type thing,” Redick said after the game. “It could be a day. It could be seven. I don’t know. We’ll see how I feel tomorrow.”

The Clippers are set to host the Denver Nuggets on Monday night in the second of back-to-back games at Staples Center. Redick said he’s not sure if he’ll play.

“To be honest with you, I don’t think you make a decision based on ... who else is out,” Redick said. “You have to make a decision on what’s best for the team and kind of yourself in the long run. I never like missing games. So if I feel great tomorrow, I’d love to play. If I’m ready, I’m going to play. It’s not a matter of being cautious. I think it’s a more smart approach.”

Redick said he told Jasen Powell, the Clippers’ head athletic trainer, that something didn’t feel right during the third quarter.

“At first I thought I was just cramped up,” Redick said. “But I’m not a person that gets cramps, though.”

2. When Clippers Coach Doc Rivers was asked if Paul would play Monday night, Rivers said, “No.”

“Unless I get some other news,” Rivers said. “But I doubt it.”

Photos from the Clippers-Lakers Christmas evening game.

Rivers then explained why Paul, who had said he would be playing against the Lakers on Sunday, didn’t play after all.

“Right now, feeling good is just not good enough,” Rivers said. “If it was the playoffs, clearly that’s good enough. Game 30, whatever, ‘I feel good’ is not a good enough response. You got to feel 100%. So my thinking is why not sit the next two out and then evaluate after that, give him more time. I just don’t want to take the chance.”

3. Rivers said Raymond Felton, who started in place of Paul, played the game “sick as a dog.”

“And he was out there trying to play,” Rivers said.

Felton played 37 minutes, 36 seconds and had eight points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

“We didn’t have a lot of guys left,” Rivers said about playing Felton so much.

4. The Clippers played with no energy, and it especially showed in their poor performance during the third quarter.

They were outscored in the third, 34-16, fell behind by 18 points and never recovered.

The Clippers are 8-8 in their last 16 games.

“The injuries are a problem,” Rivers said. “I think we have to respond better to them. So what? You have injuries.”

5. Clippers center DeAndre Jordan had a career-high six assists against the Lakers. That tied Jordan and Felton for team-high honors.

