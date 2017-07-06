Clippers acquire rights to Oklahoma State guard Jawun Evans

The Clippers announced Thursday that they have acquired the rights to Oklahoma State guard Jawun Evans for cash from the Philadelphia 76ers.
The 76ers chose Evans in the second round with the 39th pick in the NBA draft last month and then agreed to trade him to the Clippers for compensation.
Evans, a 6-foot point guard, led the Big 12 in scoring last season, averaging 19.2 points per game.
In the two seasons he played for Oklahoma State, Evans averaged 16.6 points, 5.8 assists and shot 40.7% from three-point range.
