Clippers talk to small forwards Danilo Gallinari, Rudy Gay

The Clippers talked with free-agent small forwards Danilo Gallinari and Rudy Gay on Sunday in an attempt to get one of them to join the team, according to NBA executives who were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

No deal was reached with either Gallinari or Gay, the executives said, but both were impressed by the Clippers.

The Clippers envision a frontcourt of center DeAnde Jordan and Blake Griffin to go along with one of them at small forward, according to the executives.

The Clippers have just the mid-level exception of $8.4 million to spend.

Gallinari, who met with the Clippers in Los Angeles, would have made $16.1 million next season if he had not opted out of his deal with the Denver Nuggets, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Gay would have made $14.2 million next season if he had not opted out of his deal with the Sacramento Kings, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Gay is coming off left Achilles’ tendon surgery that limited him to 30 games last season.

