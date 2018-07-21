Clippers and restricted free agent Montrezl Harrell agree to a deal, agent says

The agent for Clippers restricted free-agent center Montrezl Harrell said Saturday his client has agreed to a two-year, fully guaranteed $12-million contract to return to the team.
Harrell, who made $1.4 million last season, earned a substantial raise following a career year with the Clippers after coming over from the Houston Rockets as a part of the Chris Paul trade.
Harrell, who’s represented by Drew Rosenhaus, was looking at a qualifying offer of $1.8 million that the Clippers had to make by July 29.
He averaged career highs of 11.0 points and 4.0 rebounds per game. His 63.5% shooting from the field was the third-best in the NBA.
Harrell is looking at being a key player for the Clippers as the backup to Marcin Gortat.
The Clippers now have an 18-man roster, three above the NBA maximum. That means they will have to either waive players or try to make trades.