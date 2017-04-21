Blake Griffin will not return to Clippers' game against Jazz because of injured toe

Clippers forward Blake Griffin injured his right big toe late in the second quarter Friday night in Game 3 of a first-round playoff series against the Utah Jazz and will not return to the game.

The Clippers, who trailed 58-49 at halftime, said Griffin has a bruised right big toe but X-rays for a broken bone were negative. He will be evaluated for further tests.

Griffin appeared to injure his toe after he scored on a basket over Rodney Hood with 3 minutes 53 seconds left in the second quarter.

The Clippers called a timeout with 3:18 left in the second to allow Griffin to come to the bench.

Griffin then pounded the seat during the timeout before he walked away with Jasen Powell, the team’s director of medical services/head athletic services.

Griffin had 11 points and six rebounds before leaving the game.

During a first-round playoff series last spring against the Portland Trail Blazers, Griffin re-injured his left quadriceps tendon in Game 4 and didn’t play again.

broderick.turner@latimes.com

Twitter: @BA_Turner