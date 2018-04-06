Five takeaways from the Clippers' loss to the Utah Jazz

Here are five things we learned from the Clippers' 117-95 loss to the Utah Jazz on Thursday:
1. The Clippers were horrible on defense all game long.
The Jazz made 56.5% of their shots against the Clippers in the first quarter, 45% in the second, 52.2% in the third and 55.6% in the fourth.
For the game, the Clippers allowed the Jazz to make 53% of their shots. Because the Clippers were so porous on defense, they got buried in a 30-point hole they never climbed out of.
2. The Clippers tossed up three-pointers like crazy — and they missed three-pointers like crazy.
They shot 17.6% from three-point range, going three-for-17.
Sindarius Thornwell missed his only three-pointer, Tobias Harris was one-for-two, Tyrone Wallace missed his only attempt, Austin Rivers was two-for-six, Lou Williams missed his three, C.J. Williams missed his only one and Wesley Johnson missed two.
3. Montrezl Harrell kept putting the basketball in the hoop, and he was efficient in doing so. Harrell had 17 points on seven-for-11 shooting.
4. The Clippers didn't share the basketball very much. They had just 18 assists on 35 made field goals. Lou Williams, Rivers and C.J. Williams each had three assists.
5. Lou Williams didn't have one of his better games for the Clippers. He missed nine of his 12 shots. He had 12 points, but was a minus-17 in the plus-minus category.
Twitter: @BA_Turner