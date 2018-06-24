Clippers' Milos Teodosic opts in; center DeAndre Jordan still mulling options

Clippers guard Milos Teodosic has decided to opt in to his contract that will pay him $6.3 million next season, according to an NBA official who was not authorized to speak publicly on the situation.
Only $2.1 million became guaranteed after Teodosic opted in, which is what the Clippers would owe the point guard if they decide to waive him. His contract becomes fully guaranteed on July 16.
Most signs point to the Clippers not bringing back Teodosic after they drafted guards Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jerome Robinson on Thursday.
Not including Teodosic, the Clippers have a crowded backcourt of seven guards — Patrick Beverley, Austin Rivers, Lou Williams, Jawun Evans, Sindarius Thornwell and the two rookies.
Clippers center DeAndre Jordan hasn’t made a decision yet on whether to opt-in to his contract that will pay him $24.1 million next season, according to another NBA official.
Jordan has until Friday to make his decision.