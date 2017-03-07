There are no bad shots for the Clippers' Jamal Crawford

In the land of the Clippers, there are no restrictions on Jamal Crawford’s shot selection.

The last two games, both Clippers victories, Crawford reminded everyone why that’s a good rule.

“I think one of the best decisions I’ve made when I took this job is to decide to never tell Jamal ‘bad shot.’ Ever,” said Clippers Coach Doc Rivers. “Because a guy like that, you got to let him do what he does. So, there’s nights when it doesn’t go in and you’re thinking, ‘Wow.’ But you don’t even say it then because he may make them.”

The Clippers had been in a bad way after the All-Star break, losing four out of five games. They were floundering against Chicago on Saturday night, until Crawford began to make shots from all over the court.

The Clippers were down 13 points to Boston on Monday night, until Crawford began to be that shot-maker from all angles.

In those games, he made 16 of 30 shots from the field, six of 10 from three-point range and scored 44 points off the bench.

“I think I’m at my best whenever I’m just not thinking,” Crawford said. “I’m just relaxed, playing, just hooping. It’s just basketball and I’ve been playing it my whole life. I’ve always said when you’re at your best in the NBA, it feels like you’re in high school, because you’re not thinking. Your true game kind of comes out. And that’s how I’ve been feeling and I’m just going to try and stay in that mind-set.”

When Crawford gets hot, Blake Griffin said “you just kind of get out of the way and let him do his thing.”

“But honestly, he can miss five shots in a row, he can miss 10 shots straight, and I’ve seen him make the next 20 — in pickup, in practice, wherever it is,” Griffin said. “So there’s not really a time where you’re just like you don’t think the next shot is going in, you just kind of wait for it.”

The clock was winding down in the third quarter against the Celtics when the Clippers had a two-for-one shot opportunity.

Aware of this, Crawford shot a 29-foot running pull-up jumper that settled into the net for three points.

Then in the fourth, Crawford made a play that has become his art form.

He made a three-pointer while being fouled. When he made the free throw, it was his 50th four-point play, the most in NBA history.

“Like Blake said, I play a crazy style game. It’s not good for analytics or anything,” Crawford said, smiling. “So for me, I think I shoot it when the defense isn’t really expecting it. Like, ‘There’s no way he’s shooting it.’ By that time they react, I’m already in the shooting motion. That’s where the contact comes in.”

UP NEXT

CLIPPERS AT MINNESOTA

When: Wednesday, 5 p.m. PST.

Where: Target Center.

On the air: TV: Prime Ticket; Radio: 570, 1330.

Records: Clippers 38-25; Timberwolves 25-37.

Record vs. Timberwolves: Clippers 1-1.

Update: The Clippers have defeated the Timberwolves nine consecutive times in Minnesota, L.A.’s longest active road winning streak against a single opponent. Minnesota’s game against Portland at the Target Center on Monday night was postponed because of unsafe playing conditions on the arena floor. The game between the Clippers and Timberwolves remains scheduled to be played. Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns is tied for second in the NBA in double-doubles with 47. He’s averaging 24.0 points and 12.3 rebounds.

Caption Dodgers FanFest: Take me out to the ball game Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Caption Dodgers FanFest: Take me out to the ball game Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Caption Tom Brady leads Patriots to epic Super Bowl comeback victory After a first half in which he played like that impostor in a Tom Brady mask, the New England Patriots quarterback put on a Super Bowl performance for the ages Sunday, leading his team back from a 25-point deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons in overtime, 34-28. After a first half in which he played like that impostor in a Tom Brady mask, the New England Patriots quarterback put on a Super Bowl performance for the ages Sunday, leading his team back from a 25-point deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons in overtime, 34-28. Caption Chargers owners discuss move to Los Angeles Chargers owners Dean and John Spanos talk about the team as it prepares to relocate to L.A. Chargers owners Dean and John Spanos talk about the team as it prepares to relocate to L.A. Caption Sean McVay is introduced as the Rams coach New Rams Coach Sean McVay talks about his vision for the team. New Rams Coach Sean McVay talks about his vision for the team. Caption Breaking down the Chargers move to L.A. Lindsey Thiry and Nathan Fenno discuss the Chargers' announcement they are moving to Los Angeles. Lindsey Thiry and Nathan Fenno discuss the Chargers' announcement they are moving to Los Angeles.

broderick.turner@latimes.com

Twitter: @BA_Turner