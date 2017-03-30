DeAndre Jordan says he's efficient, and his field-goal percentage backs him up

Just before DeAndre Jordan walked into the weight room as the Clippers prepared to take on the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night, the 6-foot-11 center was told that his 71.1% field-goal percentage to that point would rank as the second-highest for a single-season in NBA history.

“What’s the first highest?” Jordan asked.

Well, that would be the mark belonging to Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain, who shot 72.7% from the field during the 1972-73 season, when he played for the Lakers.

Most of Jordan’s baskets come on lob dunks, rolling-to-the-basket dunks and tip dunks.

“But I’m very efficient,” Jordan said, laughing.

He’s right about that.

“It’s part of my game,” Jordan said. “That’s what I’ve got to do for this team for me to be successful, for us to be successful. So I’ve got to do that.”

When Jordan does roll to the basket, it’s another part of the Clippers’ offense.

Teams have to pay attention to him and that opens up shots for his teammates.

“When J.J. [Redick] is shooting the ball and when Chris [Paul] is shooting the ball, my role is ... to open the floor up and get easy baskets,” Jordan said. “And then for those guys to do what they need to do.”

Jordan also has noticed that teams are being more physical with him, pushing, shoving and grabbing to keep him from getting inside the lane.

“That’s been happening for the past few years,” Jordan said. “I get hit all the time. On offensive rebounds, a couple of guys hit me. It’s cool because I’m like, ‘Damn, they’ve got a lot of respect for me playing this way.’ I’m just trying to figure it out.”

Austin Rivers’ hamstring injury

The Clippers haven’t given a timetable for how long Austin Rivers will be sidelined after he suffered a strained left hamstring Wednesday night against the Washington Wizards, but Coach Doc Rivers didn’t sound optimistic.

The Clippers have five regular-season games left, their last being April 12 against the Sacramento Kings.

“It’s a pretty good one,” Doc Rivers said. “He’ll be out for a while.”

Austin Rivers has become a dual threat for the Clippers, and that will be missed.

“As much as he’s been important to us offensively, we’re going to miss his defense,” Doc Rivers said. “Especially putting him on literally anybody — ones, two threes. We don’t have that anymore. Hopefully we get him back by playoffs.”

broderick.turner@latimes.com

Twitter: @BA_Turner