Clippers' Chris Paul is Doc Rivers’ idea of a classic, true point guard

Even in today’s NBA of shoot-first point guards, the Clippers have what is considered a traditional point guard in Chris Paul.

And in the eyes of Clippers Coach Doc Rivers, Paul is one of the best leaders in the NBA.

Paul looks to get his teammates involved first. He directs the offense as well as any player in the game. He plays defense. He can score from all over the court.

Essentially, Paul has an all-around game that Rivers loves to see from his point guard.

“He’s just a true point guard,” Rivers said. “I don’t know if there are like a lot of real point guards in our league. There’re a lot of point guards that are great.

“For you older people, we look at point guards differently than I guess the younger people look at point guards the way they are now. I think he is more of a throwback, a classic point guard.”

Paul led the charge for the Clippers in a 98-87 victory against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday.

He had 19 points on nine-for-16 shooting.

He also had eight rebounds and eight assists.

“I think we’re playing with the right spirit right now, the right intensity,” Paul said. “It was a good win for us. But with us, it’s all about consistency. We’ve been so up and down this season. We’ve got a tough game against Houston on Monday, so that will be another good test for us.”

Leonard for best defensive player

Clippers center DeAndre Jordan is considered one of the best defenders in the NBA.

Jordan is tied for seventh in the league in blocked shots, averaging 1.67 per game. Jordan is third in the league in rebounds, averaging 13.7 per game.

But Rivers said his choice for the NBA’s defensive player of the year would go to San Antonio forward Kawhi Leonard.

Leonard won the award the last two seasons.

Knowing this, Rivers was asked why he’d vote for Leonard to win the award for the third consecutive year.

“Cause I think he’s the best defensive player,” Rivers said. “Our guy [Jordan] has to be in the running. After that, I guess [Golden State’s] Draymond Green and he’s been lobbying so I guess he could win it.

“Usually what happens is everybody gets tired of voting for Michael Jordan [for league most valuable player] so they give it to Charles Barkley. That’s how it works sometimes.”

