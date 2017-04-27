Don't count out Paul Pierce as a possible Clippers starter in series' Game 5

Clippers Coach Doc Rivers said he might make a change to his starting lineup for Game 6 on Friday night against the Utah Jazz.

When asked if Marreese Speights or Paul Pierce would start against the Jazz in the best-of-seven Western Conference first-round series in which the Clippers trail 3-2, Rivers said, “Yeah, one of them.”

Speights started games 4 and 5 after power forward Blake Griffin went down in Game 3 for the rest of the playoffs because of a plantar plate injury to his right big toe.

But Pierce started the second half in Game 5 in place of Speights.

“Paul was good,” Rivers said. “He’s been good throughout the series overall, I will say that. But he’s got to play better too, especially with his second effort, getting out to the shooters and stuff like that.”

Pierce had six points by making both of his three-point shots in the 13 minutes 47 seconds he played.

Speights had just one point and two rebounds in 13:11.

Pierce is playing his final season after 19 years in the NBA.

But for a player who is about to retire, Pierce, 39, has been a relentless worker every day and always is one of the first Clippers to arrive at the practice facility, Chris Paul said.

“At 19 years in, not knowing how many minutes he’s going to play ... he’s just a consummate pro,” Paul said before Thursday’s practice. “He’s ready when Coach calls his name. If he was the last one here, nobody would trip. That’s Paul Pierce. But he doesn’t operate like that.”

More playing time for Austin Rivers

Austin Rivers was limited to just 17:47 of playing time in Game 5 after being out almost a month because of a strained left hamstring.

But Doc Rivers said Austin’s minutes can be increased in Game 6.

The coach said the team would be careful that Austin “doesn’t do too much” at practice Thursday and during the shoot-around Friday.

The player missed the first four games of the series and the last six regular-season games after he was injured March 29 against the Washington Wizards.

His stamina is an issue because he has been out so long.

“He was awful. His timing, you could see, [was off]. I predicted he would bobble [basketballs],” Doc Rivers said of Austin Rivers’ Game 5 showing. “That’s fine. Like, I can live with that. He had two great downhill drives that he missed both, but we ended up scoring on both.

“For him, he was probably frustrated that he missed. For us, we were like, ‘All right. Someone is going downhill.’ So I don’t know if one game and one practice will help, but I think he’ll be a little bit better tomorrow.”

Caption Breaking down the Clippers' loss to the Jazz in Game 5 of the NBA playoffs The Jazz defeated the Clippers 96-92 in Game 5 of the Western Conference Playoffs and took a 3-2 lead in the series. The Clippers face elimination on Friday in Salt Lake City. The Jazz defeated the Clippers 96-92 in Game 5 of the Western Conference Playoffs and took a 3-2 lead in the series. The Clippers face elimination on Friday in Salt Lake City. Caption Breaking down the Clippers' loss to the Jazz in Game 5 of the NBA playoffs The Jazz defeated the Clippers 96-92 in Game 5 of the Western Conference Playoffs and took a 3-2 lead in the series. The Clippers face elimination on Friday in Salt Lake City. The Jazz defeated the Clippers 96-92 in Game 5 of the Western Conference Playoffs and took a 3-2 lead in the series. The Clippers face elimination on Friday in Salt Lake City. Caption One Heart | Two Families Former Hall of Fame baseball player Rod Carew received a heart and kidney transplant from former NFL player Konrad Reuland. Former Hall of Fame baseball player Rod Carew received a heart and kidney transplant from former NFL player Konrad Reuland. Caption Shakur Stevenson could be the next Floyd Mayweather Jr. Olympic medalist and new professional boxer Shakur Stevenson and his grandfather and coach Wali Moses talks with The Times on April 18. Olympic medalist and new professional boxer Shakur Stevenson and his grandfather and coach Wali Moses talks with The Times on April 18. Caption Curiosity Correspondent: Learn to throw a pitch in 60 seconds It's the start of the 2017 baseball season and our Curiosity Correspondent, Benjamin Crutcher, went to Los Angeles Dodgers' pitching coach Rick Honeycutt to find out how someone who isn't a pitcher could throw a first pitch at a game and not look terrible. Live coverage of opening day at Dodger Stadium >> It's the start of the 2017 baseball season and our Curiosity Correspondent, Benjamin Crutcher, went to Los Angeles Dodgers' pitching coach Rick Honeycutt to find out how someone who isn't a pitcher could throw a first pitch at a game and not look terrible. Live coverage of opening day at Dodger Stadium >> Caption Breaking down the Clippers' loss to the Jazz in Game 1 Joe Johnson made a shot at the buzzer and the Utah Jazz defeated the Los Angeles Clippers, 97-95, in Game 1 of a Western Conference first-round playoff series. Joe Johnson made a shot at the buzzer and the Utah Jazz defeated the Los Angeles Clippers, 97-95, in Game 1 of a Western Conference first-round playoff series.

broderick.turner@latimes.com

Twitter: @BA_Turner