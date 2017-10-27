Clippers show signs of growth in face of controversial call

Over the past six seasons, the Clippers came to be viewed as the most whining, complaining and grumbling team in the NBA.

But on one night, one in which they probably had every reason to loudly express righteous indignation over a slight, the Clippers took a different tact, and showed growth as a team.

They followed the lead of first-year teammate Patrick Beverley, who wasn’t going to let a controversial overturned call deter the Clippers at a critical juncture of the game at Portland. He didn’t let them lose their focus when the game against the Trail Blazers still hung in the balance Thursday night.

The Clippers were down 102-101 when Austin Rivers got into the lane and drew a whistle from the officials, who had called a foul on a Portland player.

Rivers, who dislocated his right pinkie on the play after he fell to the court, frantically worked with Clippers head athletic trainer Jasen Powell to get his finger pulled back in place so he could shoot two free throws.

As this was going on, the referees reviewed the play on a monitor, eventually deciding to overturn the call and instead called Rivers for an offensive foul.

The Clippers looked stunned as they stood on the Moda Center court trying to figure out what had just happened.

That’s when Beverley took charge.

“Pat Beverley was great,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said after his team pulled out the win. “When they overturned the call, the first thing he said was, ‘Hey guys, let’s just foul. If they make two [free throws], we’ll make a three. If they make one, we’ll win the game.’ That’s what he kept saying in the timeout and that’s exactly what happened. But it does calm you. It lets you know you still have a chance no matter what the score is.”

Doc Rivers wanted to get an explanation from the officials. He wanted to complain. He wanted to bemoan what had just taken place.

But…

“I didn’t get into a discussion on that one because it was so late in the game I didn’t have time to argue like I usually do,” Rivers said, laughing. “I had to go draw up a play and get ready. So I just didn’t have time to do it.”

Portland’s CJ McCollum made only one of two free throws, giving the Trail Blazers a two-point lead.

So the Clippers had an opportunity, which they took advantage of when Blake Griffin hit a game-winning three-pointer as time expired.

They had gotten through this situation because Beverley had pulled them all together.

“That’s huge, man,” Griffin said. “When your teammates are doing that, it helps a lot.”

VS. DETROIT

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

On the air: TV: Prime Ticket; Radio: 570, 1330.

Update: The Clippers are about to start a five-game homestand, which gives them a good opportunity to improve upon their 4-0 record. The Clippers have defeated the Pistons in 11 of their last 12 meetings. Clippers center DeAndre Jordan leads the NBA in total rebounds (18.3) and offensive rebounds (5.8). Detroit center Andre Drummond is fourth in the league in total rebounds (13.2) and second in offensive rebounds (5.4).

