Clippers guard Milos Teodosic listed as questionable ahead of matchup with Toronto Raptors

Every day, it seems, Milos Teodosic edges closer to playing again.

And yet every day the Clippers present an injury update, it seems, there remains an uncertainty about when the point guard will resume playing.

But the latest injury report by the Clippers Sunday listed Teodosic as “questionable” for Monday night’s game against the Toronto Raptors at Staples Center.

At least that’s an improvement from “out” to “doubtful” during the past few games.

Teodosic has made progress after another solid practice Friday and a productive workout Saturday. He was scheduled to get in another workout Sunday.

Teodosic has missed 22 consecutive games because of a plantar fascia injury to his left foot that he sustained in the second game of the season on Oct. 21.

If he doesn’t play against the Raptors, the hope is that Teodosic will suit up when the Clippers start a four-game trip in Orlando on Wednesday night.

“Yeah, it’s soon,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said Saturday. “But it’s either the next game or the first game on the road. I think it’s that close. I just don’t know which one.

“He went through the entire practice [Friday] and this [Saturday] morning we got him up early and had him do like 45 minutes of work again. Then we’re going to work him again [Sunday], and if he can get through tomorrow, there’s a good chance he can play.”

So many times during all the losing, the Clippers were close to winning a game.

They finally broke through, defeating the Washington Wizards on Saturday and breaking a four-game losing streak in the process.

Just like losing is hard mentally, the Clippers also were reminded how hard it is to win an NBA game.

And the Clippers escaped against the Wizards only after Lou Williams made a three-pointer with 1.2 seconds left.

“The way things have been going, nothing was going to be easy,” Rivers said. “We talked yesterday [Friday] and before the game [Saturday] about how hard winning an NBA game is, basically was my message. Whether you play well or not, winning an NBA game — and I don’t think people will appreciate it — how hard it is to win one.

“And when you’re struggling, it’s easier to lose one because you’re thinking about the struggle instead of thinking about winning. It helps when you come into a game thinking about winning the game instead of thinking about losing and what you’ve done in the past. I thought overall we had a pretty good mind-set.”

UP NEXT

VS. TORONTO

When: 7:30 p.m. Monday.

On the air: TV: Prime Ticket, ESPN; Radio: 570, 1330.

Update: The Raptors are one of the NBA’s top offensive teams. The Raptors are ranked third in the league in scoring (111.7), second in field-goal percentage (48.7%) and fifth in assists (23.5).

