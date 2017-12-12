Montrezl Harrell hasn't stopped working and Clippers are seeing results

Montrezl Harrell does not let his inconsistent playing time deter him from working on his game. Often, Harrell will return to the Clippers practice facility in Playa Vista after a game to get in his own private workout.

He refuses to sulk about his playing time or complain about not getting off the bench. He does not cause a stir.

Instead, Harrell said he will spend hours after a game working on his craft, always trying to get his body and mind ready for when his time will be called.

“I just make sure I get my work in, really,” Harrell, 23, said recently. “Even in the games I don’t play in at home, I will probably like leave from the arena and go home and relax for a little bit and then about that time I’m going right back to the gym and I’m in there for probably two or three hours by myself working on different things that I’m going to add and I can use in the game.”

He’s a 6-foot-8 backup center behind DeAndre Jordan although there are times when he is relegated to sitting behind another reserve center, Willie Reed, too.

So playing time for Harrell can be hard to come by, but the hard work is starting to pay off. In the past five games he has averaged a 16.2 minutes, 10.4 points and 3.8 rebounds.

He capped it off with a season-high 17 points on six-for-nine shooting in Monday’s win over Toronto. His 15 points in the first half were a career high.

All those late night sessions proved to Harrell that hard work is the best way to attack things.

“I’ve always worked like that, even when it came to college and I wasn’t playing that much,” said the former Louisville Cardinal. “I’ve been in this role before so it’s nothing really new to me to keep myself in shape and keep myself ready to play.”

Harrell, who arrived from Houston this summer in the Chris Paul trade, has played in 19 of the Clippers’ 25 games, two as a starter. He’s averaging 6.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 11.1 minutes. He’s shooting a robust 66.2% from the field, and that’s because he does most of his work around the basket.

Harrell is a fierce offensive rebounder, which translates into a furious dunks.

“This game is my job,” he said. “I’m blessed to be among another group of men who have the talent and the ability to be able to play this game.”

CLIPPERS TONIGHT

VS. ORLANDO

When: 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: Amway Center

On the air: TV: Prime Ticket; Radio: 570, 1330.

Update: The Clippers have defeated the Magic in seven consecutive games. … Lou Williams is averaging a career high in points (19.6) and assists (4.7). His 18.6 points per game as a reserve lead all bench players in the NBA.

broderick.turner@latimes.com

Twitter: @BA_Turner