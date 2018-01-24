Clippers' Lou Williams says he deserved a spot on NBA All-Star team

Lou Williams did not get his wish granted to represent the Clippers in the NBA All-Star game as a reserve this season.
Williams was not among those chosen by league coaches when the 14 players they picked were announced Tuesday in a nationally televised show on TNT.
He had told The Times on Saturday in Salt Lake City that "I deserve" to make the All-Star team considering what he had accomplished for the Clippers and as an individual.
But obviously not enough coaches felt the same way despite Williams having a career year and keeping the Clippers afloat throughout an injury-marred season.
The coaches had to pick two guards, three frontcourt players and two wild cards for the reserves on the All-Star team.
Though Williams was twice named the Western Conference player of the week, it was not enough for the 31-year-old guard to be selected.
Since Dec. 22, Williams led the league in total scoring with 405 points. He led the league in points per game (31.2) over 10-plus games, in three-pointers made (57), in three-point percentage (46.0%) and in 30-plus point games (8).
Over that stretch, Williams was second in field goals made (123) behind Oklahoma City All-Star Russell Westbrook.
Williams also was second in free throws made (102) behind Minnesota All-Star Jimmy Butler during the period.
Williams was averaging career highs in points (23.3), assists (5.1), three-point shooting (40.5%) and free-throw shooting (90.4%).
Williams is first in total points scored in the fourth quarter in the league (323) and second in fourth-quarter points per game (7.5) behind Cleveland All-Star LeBron James (8.2).
Despite all that, Williams, who has been a reserve and starter for the Clippers, was an All-Star snub.
"Honestly, I deserve it," he said before the Clippers played the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. "I rarely speak about myself because I've never set personal goals. Being an All-Star wasn't even on my radar this year. But with what this team has been through this year with injuries, with so many different lineups and still having an opportunity to compete for the playoffs and to put ourselves over .500 at this point, I think I've got something to do with that."
The All-Star game is Feb. 18 at Staples Center.
The Clippers listed center DeAndre Jordan as doubtful for Wednesday night's game against the Boston Celtics with a sprained left ankle, an upgrade from being listed as out on the injury report.
Jordan has missed the last five games recovering from the injury he suffered almost two weeks ago in a game against the Sacramento Kings.
