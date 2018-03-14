Clippers' Avery Bradley to miss rest of regular season after surgery

Clippers guard Avery Bradley had successful surgery Tuesday to repair abdominal muscles, the team announced. Bradley will be out six to eight weeks.
The Clippers, fighting for a playoff spot in the Western Conference, have just five weeks left in the regular season, meaning Bradley won't be available before the playoffs.
Bradley, acquired from Detroit as part of the Blake Griffin trade, played in only six games for the Clippers after sustaining a sports hernia. He's averaging 14.3 points in 46 games this season.
"That's a tough one," coach Doc Rivers said. "It is what it is. Tough break for us. Tougher break for Avery.
"Like I said, that one little stretch when we had Gallo [Danilo Gallinari], Avery and Tobias [Harris], DJ [DeAndre Jordan] and Austin [Rivers] as the starters, the other guys coming off the bench, we were pretty good. … Like, that's what this year has been like for our guys. It's just tough news, but we got to keep playing."
Gallinari missed his ninth consecutive game because of a sprained and bruised right hand. He's played in just 19 games due to injuries. Rivers said there is no timetable for Gallinari's return.
"He's progressing," Rivers said. "I think I've said that all year."
With Bradley out, the Clippers will sign guard Sean Kilpatrick to a second 10-day contract, according to an NBA official who was not authorized to speak publicly. He's played just 15 minutes over two games.
Doc on Celtics drama
Doc Rivers was asked about former Boston Celtics guard Ray Allen's new book. In it, Allen talks about the bitter relationships and drama mostly between himself and Rajon Rondo and Kevin Garnett.
Rivers was the coach of that team, which won the 2008 championship.
"There always are issues in the locker room," Rivers said. "But I will say this: I thought we played great together on the floor. I didn't see anybody not pass to anybody or anything like that. I just wish they'd all let it go, to be honest. That was a great championship team and the guys got along great overall. But just like any family, there's issues and most of them are resolved, except for that one."
Twitter: @BA_Turner