Clippers activate Wallace and Williams, who spent the last four weeks in the G-League

Tyrone Wallace and C.J. Williams had prominent NBA roles when their two-way contracts expired in early March, Wallace starting 12 of the 21 games he played for the Clippers and averaging 10.1 points and Williams starting 16 of 30 and averaging 5.9.
Both hope to maintain those contribution levels after being activated for Tuesday night's game, moves that added two healthy 6-foot-5 wing players at a position thinned by injuries.
"I'm expecting to pick up where I left off, come into the game and act like I've been here before, be the same player and person," Wallace said. "Be aggressive and do things I can to help the team."
Wallace and Williams spent the last four weeks with the Agua Caliente Clippers, who finished their season Saturday. Wallace averaged 22.6 points, 5.3 assists and 6.5 rebounds in 26 G-League games. Williams averaged 16.5 points in 16 games and made 37.9% of his three-point shots.
"It's kind of a different game down there," Wallace said. "I see different defenses, and I'm more of a focal point, so it's a little tougher for me. When I come up here, I have to continue to do the little things: defend, attack, be aggressive."
Asked what he's hoping to get from Wallace and Williams, coach Doc Rivers said, "Minutes. They have to reintegrate themselves. The good news is they've played with us so much, as starters and off the bench, that I don't think it will take long."
Neither Wallace nor Williams will be go-to guys on offense, but the shooting success they had in the developmental league could carry over.
"I don't care who you are," Rivers said, "if you're making putts, you feel like you can make them on any green."
Return is nigh
Danilo Gallinari, who sat out for the 17th consecutive game because of a non-displaced fracture in his right hand, hopes to return for Friday's game at Portland.
Gallinari, limited to 19 games because of hand and glute injuries, has not taken contact in practice, but he was able to catch and shoot for the first time Tuesday and will make the trip to Phoenix and Portland.
"The fracture hasn't fully healed," he said. "I'm far from being ready, but I'll try for Portland on Friday. I'm gonna feel pain if I play. That's expected."
Etc.
Lou Williams had made 180 three-point shots before Tuesday, 21 shy of the franchise record set by J.J. Redick in the 2016-2017 season. "That's surprising," Rivers said. "With J.J., you know he took threes. Lou scores a lot of non-threes, and he still has a chance to break the record." … Rivers didn't see the Giannis Antetokounmpo segment Sunday on "60 Minutes" but was impressed that the Milwaukee Bucks star was featured on the show. Rivers then asked long-time Clippers broadcaster Ralph Lawler if he had ever been on "60 Minutes." To which Lawler replied, "No … I've been on 30 Minutes, though."
Up Next
CLIPPERS AT PHOENIX SUNS
When: Wednesday, 7 p.m. PDT.
On the air: TV: Prime Ticket; Radio: 570, 1330.
Update: The Suns, who have lost their last 12 games and 22 of 23, are battling the Memphis Grizzlies, Atlanta Hawks and Orlando Magic for the worst two records in the NBA, a distinction that would earn the greatest chance to win the draft lottery. Leading scorer Devin Booker, averaging 24.9 points a game, has sat out five games because of an injured right hand.
Twitter: @MikeDiGiovanna