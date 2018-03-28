Clippers activate Wallace and Williams, who spent the last four weeks in the G-League

Lou Williams had made 180 three-point shots before Tuesday, 21 shy of the franchise record set by J.J. Redick in the 2016-2017 season. "That's surprising," Rivers said. "With J.J., you know he took threes. Lou scores a lot of non-threes, and he still has a chance to break the record." … Rivers didn't see the Giannis Antetokounmpo segment Sunday on "60 Minutes" but was impressed that the Milwaukee Bucks star was featured on the show. Rivers then asked long-time Clippers broadcaster Ralph Lawler if he had ever been on "60 Minutes." To which Lawler replied, "No … I've been on 30 Minutes, though."