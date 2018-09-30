Doc Rivers will find out what he has to work with after Clippers' first preseason game

“I don’t know what we’re going to be or how good or any of that; it’s just a fun group to coach,” Rivers said. “Today we were supposed to go an hour and five minutes but they don’t want to get off the floor. They want to keep going. I had to stop. That’s just who they are, they’re a fun group. You’ll know when they play games about where we’re going to be, how good we’re going to be, but I know they’re a great group of guys.”