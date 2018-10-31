Clippers have little time to process loss to Thunder as they head east

They arrived in Philadelphia knowing they've spun a loss into a positive before. Eight fourth-quarter turnovers stopped a rally short in New Orleans on Oct. 23 and, annoyed that careless mistakes cost them a win against one of the NBA's hottest teams, the Clippers rebounded by routing Houston by 20 three nights later. They crushed the dysfunctional Washington Wizards by 32 after that. To coach Doc Rivers, the attitude he saw in the practices after New Orleans indicated his team despised losing.