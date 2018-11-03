Lou Williams, the professional scorer, helps Clippers lead the NBA in bench scoring

It was the fourth quarter of the Clippers' 120-95 win in Orlando, and as Williams dribbled upcourt hunting a fourth straight basket, teammate Patrick Beverley stood from his bench seat and positioned himself on the baseline, preparing to reenact whatever Williams did next. There would be no celebration — Williams was fouled — but there were points as he made both free throws. In all, he scored 16 fourth-quarter points in less than seven minutes.